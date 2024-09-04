Elton John has opened up about his recovery process from a "severe eye infection."
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the Grammy winner shared a statement giving fans an update about his health over the summer.
"I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye," John said in his statement. "I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."
He continued, "I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks."
"I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far,” his statement concluded.
John’s followers and friends flocked to the comment section to send their well wishes.
"Sending you so much love Elton! Feel better soon. Love you ♥️♥️♥️," Donatella Versace wrote, while Billie Jean King added, "Sending our love and support your way. Feel better soon, friend."
"Sending you all the love and peace that’s possible," Billy Porter commented.
The "Rocket Man" singer has endured some health issues in recent years. Last year, John was hospitalized after suffering from a fall at his home in South of France, but he was released shortly thereafter.
His representative said at the time that he was taken to hospital "as a precaution."
In 2022, the singer was forced to postpone two concerts in Dallas after re-launching his long-delayed Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour because he tested positive for COVID-19.
Prior to that, John announced in September 2021 "with great sadness and a heavy heart," that he would have to reschedule his Europe and U.K. 2021 dates to 2023 due to a hip injury.