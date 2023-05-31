David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and their family spent some quality time together Tuesday night.
The family attended Elton John's final London show for his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Road Tour," showing their support for the legendary singer.
David and Victoria Beckham were joined by their kids Harper Beckham, 11, Cruz Beckham, 18, and Brooklyn Beckham, 24, as well as his wife Nicola Anne Peltz Beckham, 28. Their son Romeo Beckham, 20, who is a professional footballer like his father, did not attend the event.
The family shared moments from the fun night on Instagram, including Victoria Beckham, who posted a video of her husband singing along with Harper to John's hit song "Crocodile Rock."
"Wait for it…… 😳😂😳😂 I love you so much," she wrote in the caption, tagging her husband and kids. "Final show in London we love you @eltonjohn x."
January 31, 2023
In another post, she shared a group photo with her family and wrote in the caption, "Back together again! I love you all so much 🙏... we miss u @romeobeckham xx."
On his Instagram, David Beckham shared a video of him and Harper singing along to John's hit song "I Guess That's Why They Call it the Blues."
"I simply love you, more than I love life itself," he wrote in the caption. "Final time in London THANK YOU WE LOVE YOU."
John is currently on the final leg of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour." The tour began on September 8, 2018, in Allentown, Pennsylvania. His final performance of the tour will be on July 8, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden.