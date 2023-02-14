David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are paying tribute to each other on Valentine's Day.

In honor of the romantic holiday, the couple posted throwback photos of their younger selves together while penning sweet notes to each other and their kids on Instagram.

"Happy Valentines to my valentine 🌹," David Beckham, 47, wrote in the caption alongside a throwback photo of the couple during a candlelit dinner date. "We Love You @victoriabeckham.. ❤️ ❤️ @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven ❤️."

Responding in the comment section of the post, Victoria Beckham, 48, added, "Happy Valentine's Day! I love u all so much too!!! Xx 💕💕💕💕💕💕."

Echoing that sentiment, the Spice Girls alum also shared snapshots of the couple embracing each other on Instagram, reminiscing on their long term romance. The photos appeared to be taken during their trips together over the years, with one showing the pair sporting baseball caps accompanied by a scenic background.

"26 years and still my Valentine, I love you so much @davidbeckham 💕💕💕💕kisses @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven x," Victoria Beckham wrote in the caption.

The couple tied the knot back in 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin after welcoming their first child Brooklyn Beckham, 23. The couple are also parents to 3 other children, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper Seven, 11.

Last July, the pair celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary, marking the milestone with similarly sweet Instagram posts.

"23 years ago today Posh became Mrs Beckham , but she will always be Posh ❤️ Happy Anniversary WOW 23 years & 4 beautiful kiddies ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you , we all love you ❤️," David Beckham wrote.

Honoring the soccer star on their special day, Victoria Beckham wrote in the caption of a separate Instagram post, "They say he isn't funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn't last 😂. Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!! 💕."

Speaking to "Good Morning America" in 2021, the fashion designer discussed her marital wisdom by highlighting how supportive she and David are of each other.