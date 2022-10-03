The Victoria Beckham show at Paris Fashion Week was a family affair.

The designer's husband, David, and her four children, Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11, attended the show on Friday in support of her first-ever show in Paris.

The family sat in the front row, next to British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage via Getty Images Left to right, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Edward Enninful, Harper Beckham, David Beckham and Anna Wintour attend the Victoria Beckham Spring/summer 2023 Runway show in Val-de-Grace on Sept. 30, 2022 in Paris.

Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria's parents, her sister and her nieces also attended the spring/summer 2023 show.

Victoria Beckham shared a post featuring several photos of her family with the caption, "I love you all so much x"

David Beckham shared a loving message congratulating his wife, writing, "PARIS BABY 💙🤍❤️ Today we celebrate YOU @victoriabeckham . You have worked so hard to get to this moment so enjoy it but remember it’s only the beginning for you & team VB we are so proud of you ❤️"

Darren Gerrish/WireImage via Getty Images Left to right, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2023 Runway show in Val-de-Grace on Sept. 30, 2022 in Paris.

Romeo Beckham also gave his support online, posting a photo with the caption, "Amazing show yet again, proud of you @victoriabeckham 🤍"