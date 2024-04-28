Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris went red carpet official as a couple while attending White House Correspondents' Dinner this weekend.

During the Saturday outing, the pair appeared at the event in coordinating looks, wearing all-black ensembles by the same designer, Harbison Studio.

Former football player Ashlyn Harris, left, and actress Sophia Bush, poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, April 27, 2024. Jose Luis Magana/AP

Bush stunned in a black strapless dress with a corset bodice, meanwhile, Harris opted for black pants and a matching vest with gold button details.

The couple sported huge smiles on their faces while posing for the camera.

Their red carpet debut comes a few days after Bush opened up about finding new love with the former soccer player in a personal essay she wrote for Glamour.

"I didn't expect to find love in this support system. I don't know how else to say it other than: I didn't see it until I saw it," she wrote in her cover story that was published Thursday.

Last year, Bush filed for divorce from husband Grant Hughes on Aug. 4, 2023, noting the date of separation as June 27, 2023 -- just over one year after they tied the knot on June 11, 2022. Bush cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

In the essay, Bush said that despite her newfound love, she received a negative reaction from the public, as people on the outside were not aware of the time and efforts for her to find love again.

"There were blatant lies. Violent threats. There were accusations of being a home-wrecker. The ones who said I'd left my ex because I suddenly realized I wanted to be with women -- my partners have known what I'm into for as long as I have," she explained.

Former football player Ashlyn Harris and actress Sophia Bush arrive for the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner at the Washington Hilton, in Washington, DC, on April 27, 2024. Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images

Bush also discussed her experience entering the LGBTQIA+ community, sharing that although she disagrees with having to make an announcement about coming out given recent developments, she wanted to "honor the decision."

"I'm deeply aware that we are having this conversation in a year when we're seeing the most aggressive attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community in modern history. There were more than 500 anti-LGBTQIA+ bills proposed in state legislatures in 2023, so for that reason I want to give the act of coming out the respect and honor it deserves," she wrote.