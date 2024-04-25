"One Tree Hill" alum Sophia Bush is opening up about finding new love with former soccer player Ashlyn Harris.

"I didn't expect to find love in this support system. I don't know how else to say it other than: I didn't see it until I saw it," wrote Bush in her cover story with Glamour that was published Thursday.

Sophia Bush opens up on finding new love in her latest Glamour interview. Lauren Dukoff/Glamour

Bush filed for divorce from husband Grant Hughes on Aug. 4, 2023, noting the date of separation as June 27, 2023 -- just over one year after they tied the knot on June 11, 2022. Bush cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Bush explained how friends in her support group, which was formed to help each other through the life change, began to point out the obvious compatibility forming between her and Harris. Harris filed for divorce from her ex-wife, former professional soccer player Ali Krieger, in September 2023.

"It really took other people in our safe support bubble pointing out to me how we'd finish each other's sentences or be deeply affected by the same things," she wrote.

After much consideration, Bush said she finally asked Harris to spend time individually.

"It took me confronting a lot of things, what felt like countless sessions of therapy, and some prodding from loved ones, but eventually I asked Ashlyn to have a non-friend-group hang to talk about it," wrote Bush.

Bush called the over four-hour meal the two shared a "surreal" experience.

Bush said that despite her newfound love, the public reaction turned negative quickly, as people on the outside were not aware of the time and work it took her to find love again.

"There were blatant lies. Violent threats. There were accusations of being a home-wrecker. The ones who said I'd left my ex because I suddenly realized I wanted to be with women—my partners have known what I'm into for as long as I have."

As for her partner, Bush said it was not her place to comment on her family life but offered praise for her selflessness as a mother.

"I don't believe it's my place to discuss details of Ashlyn's circumstances or her children, but I will say that I am absolutely in awe of her relentless integrity. The way she prioritizes and centers her kids, not only in her life but in the core of her being, is breathtaking to behold," she wrote.

"Falling in love with her has sutured some of my own childhood wounds, and made me so much closer to my own mother," she wrote.

Bush also opened up about her experience entering the LGBTQIA+ community. She said although she disagrees with the having to "come out," given recent developments, she wanted to "honor the decision."

"I'm deeply aware that we are having this conversation in a year when we're seeing the most aggressive attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community in modern history. There were more than 500 anti-LGBTQIA+ bills proposed in state legislatures in 2023, so for that reason I want to give the act of coming out the respect and honor it deserves," she wrote.

"I've experienced so much safety, respect, and love in the queer community, as an ally all of my life, that, as I came into myself, I already felt it was my home," explained Bush.

Bush said the word that best defines her sexuality right now is queer.

"I can't say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great," she said.

Bush said the recent developments have felt like a massive weight has been lifted off her.

"I finally feel like I can breathe. I don't think I can explain how profound that is," concluded Bush.