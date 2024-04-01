Bestselling author, actress and TV personality Valerie Bertinelli opened up briefly about her love life Monday on "Good Morning America" during a cooking segment where she discussed her new cookbook, "Indulge: Delicious and Decadent Dishes to Enjoy and Share."

"I am doing amazing," Bertinelli said, after "GMA" co-anchor Robin Roberts asked how she'd been lately.

"I'll have what you're having," Roberts responded with a laugh.

"It's called a boyfriend!" Bertinelli said.

Valerie Bertinelli said she is "doing amazing" and has a boyfriend while discussing her cookbook. ABC News

Bertinelli provided a bit more context, explaining she had spent the last several years building to this moment.

"It's all the work I have done in the last two years to recover and really work through all of my emotional troubles and problems," she said. "And to come out the other side and be a healthier, better version of myself, a more authentic version of myself, that's what I've done -- and I met a great guy," she said.

In a recent interview with People, speaking on the same topic, Bertinelli explained, "I'm in love. It's a seesaw of emotions because I was adamant I was never falling in love again."

"I found joy first, and then a man entered my life," she continued.

She added, "My belly is flip-flopping. This was not supposed to happen."