Elton John has traveled the world throughout his legendary career, but these days he's looking forward to time at home.
When asked if he plans to hit the road again following the end of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour nearly a year ago, the "Rocket Man" singer recently told Entertainment Tonight a flat "no."
"We've got our sons, you know, they're getting into their teenage years now," John's husband, David Furnish, chimed in, referring to their sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11. "We don't want to miss anything. We want to be present for that. It's sort of a key decade, I think, in a child's life."
Furnish added, "He's been doing it for 60 years, so it's nice to have that time to spend at home with the family."
While John may be leaving the tour life behind in favor of prioritizing family life, that doesn't mean he's done making music.
In fact, Furnish expressed his hope that his husband will hop on a track with Chappell Roan, who he said "is just storming up the charts."
"Such a brilliant, authentic pop voice and a great lady who is so much fun. I would love to see her and Elton collaborate," he gushed.
John, who has teamed up with pop stars Dua Lipa and Britney Spears in recent years, is clearly down.
"Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams -- all the girls are cracking! They're killing it and it's so fantastic to see," he said. "It's all the girls and it's about time and they're all doing great stuff."