Billy Crystal is taking fans back to 1989 with his recent social media post.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday for his 75th birthday, Crystal shared a photo of himself recreating a moment from his iconic film "When Harry Met Sally."

In the photo, Crystal is seen crouching as he did in a classic still from the movie with Meg Ryan, and wears a similar white cable knit sweater, jeans and sneakers.

Billy Crystal/Twitter | Columbia/Kobal via Shutterstock Billy Crystal tweets a side-by-side image of him recreating a pose from "When Harry Met Sally."

"Thank you all," Crystal wrote in the caption, as a reply to the birthday wishes he received.

"When Harry Met Sally" is celebrating its 34th anniversary this year.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, FILE Billy Crystal speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Crystal played the titular character Harry in the movie while Ryan played Sally. The romantic comedy, written by Nora Ephron, followed Harry and Sally's story, from their first time meeting through several chance encounters in New York City.