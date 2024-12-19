Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift are partying it up in new bestie photos.
Mahomes took to Instagram on Dec. 18 to share snaps with Swift and other friends from a glamorous event.
"My people," she captioned the post.
Among the photos are two of Mahomes and her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, one posing for the camera and another of them sharing a sweet moment together.
Mahomes also included several snaps with Swift, all featuring Lyndsay Bell, wife of Chiefs player Blake Bell, and one featuring Ashley Avignone, a close friend of Swift's, who was in her suite at the 2024 Super Bowl cheering on the Chiefs to victory.
While Mahomes didn't disclose what the festivities were for, fans are speculating that it was likely either a birthday party for Swift, who turned 35 on Dec. 13, or a celebration of Swift's mega-successful Eras Tour, which ended Dec. 8 -- or a combo of both milestones.
Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce haven't shared photos from the evening on their social media accounts, but one of Kelce's close friends, Ross Travis, shared photos of the couple from the party.
The "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart" singer is seen dancing in a black dress with a bejeweled design running down the front of the garment in one snap and standing beside Kelce, who is wearing a classic tux, in another.