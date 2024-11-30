Taylor Swift appeared at Arrowhead Stadium supporting the Kansas City Chiefs and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on Friday.
Swift wore a red Louis Vuitton jacket with black pants, heeled boots, and large hoop earrings. Her look included her signature red lip and was captured up close by Chariah Gordon and Sheawna Weathersby inside the Kansas City stadium, who posted photos of the pop star on Instagram.
Gordon, who is engaged to Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., shared a photo of herself with Swift and Weathersby, captioned, “Big MAMA 👑💅🏽…”
Weathersby, the longtime partner of defensive tackle Chris Jones, posted the same image and a short video of herself with Swift in the clip.
Swift previously attended the Chiefs’ game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City on November 10.
Her appearance at the game comes just a week before she wraps up her Eras Tour with three final shows in Vancouver, Canada, from December 6-8.
The tour has been a major milestone for Swift, featuring a career-spanning setlist and drawing record-breaking crowds.