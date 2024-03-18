Toby Keith is among the artists being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this year.

The organization announced during a press conference on March 18 hosted by country duo Brooks & Dunn that the late "Beer for My Horses" singer will be the inductee for the Modern Era Artist category for 2024.

Keith died last month at the age of 62 following a yearslong battle with stomach cancer.

"Toby's passing left our hearts broken. We miss him so much, but we take comfort that his music and legacy will live forever," Keith's family said in a press release. "Thank you, Country Music Hall of Fame, for helping keep it alive."

In addition to Keith's posthumous induction, John Anderson will be inducted in the Veterans Era Artist category, while James Burton will be inducted in the Recording and/or Touring Musician category.

2024 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees. CMA

Anderson, known for songs like "Seminole Wind," "Straight Tequila Night" and "Swingin'" throughout his decades-long career, called his induction "one of the greatest honors I could ever receive."

"My love and heartfelt gratitude goes out to the fans who have supported me through the years, everyone at the Country Music Hall of Fame and all of those who made this possible," Anderson said. "I am proud and honored beyond words."

Burton, who has played on records by Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Hank Williams Jr. and Glen Campbell, and toured with Elvis Presley, said he's "so humbled and excited to be recognized in this way."

"So much of my career was spent playing for incredible Country artists and to now be going up on that wall with all those innovators and industry greats is just incredible," Burton added.

A formal induction ceremony for Keith, Burton and Anderson will take place at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in the CMA Theater in October.