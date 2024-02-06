Aside from being a country music star, Toby Keith was a proud family man.

"I was raised by good parents and I have great kids," the "Who's Your Daddy" singer, whose full name is Toby Keith Covel, told People in a 2010 interview.

Toby Keith performs in concert at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA on Aug. 14, 2015. Boston Globe via Getty Images, FILE

"They all grew up with me being successful, but they are not hooked on that part of the business," he added.

Keith, who died Monday at the age of 62, was married to Tricia Lucus for nearly 40 years. The couple wed March 24, 1984, and became parents of three children: daughters Shelley and Krystal, and son Stelen.

Toby Keith and Tricia Lucus attend the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images, FILE

Krystal Keith, Toby Keith and Tricia Keith attend 60th annual BMI Country awards at BMI on October 30, 2012 in Nashville. Erika Goldring/FilmMagic/Getty Images, FILE

When Keith announced in June 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021, he wrote that he was taking a break from his public life and "looking forward to spending this time with my family."

Get to know Keith's beloved children.

Shelley Covel Rowland

Designer Jaime Rhyne, Shelley Rowland, recording artist Toby Keith, SwingDish creator and designer Tricia Covel and Krystal Keith Covel attend the SwingDish Launch Event at The Country Club at Wynn Las Vegas on August 18, 2015 in Las Vegas. Isaac Brekken/Getty Images, FILE

After Keith and Lucus married, Keith adopted Lucus' daughter Shelley Covel Rowland, now 44.

Rowland went on to team up with her mother and sister Krystal Keith to launch a golf apparel and accessories line called SwingDish.

Krystal Keith

Toby Keith and daughter Krystal during 38th Annual Country Music Award Show at Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Nov. 9, 2004. R. Diamond/WireImage/Getty Images, FILE

Krystal Keith was born Sept. 30, 1985. She followed her father into the music industry and has even sung onstage with her dad. Her debut album "Whiskey & Lace" was released in 2013 under her father's label Show Dog Nashville, followed by a 2018 EP titled "Boulder."

In a September Instagram post dedicated to her father, the 38-year-old, a mom of two herself, said her father taught her "everything, even things my mom tried hard to UNTEACH."

"He has been my lCON since day 1 and in the last 6 months he has been honored with not one but 2 Icon Awards for the work he dedicated his life to. I love that he is getting recognition as not just MY icon, but an Icon to the music industry and fans," she wrote.

"Most people know he is a country singer, but what you may not know is he is also one of the most prolific songwriters in the world, not just country music and isn't writing for other artists," she continued. "If you took the time to learn his stats they would blow you're mind. He has written all but a handful of the hundreds of songs he has put out in the last 30 years with over 69 radio singles 65 of which charted- that's UNHEARD OF let alone 30 of them being number ones with many more top 5 and top 10 hits."

She added, "He stuck to his guns and created a legendary, ICONIC career against all odds and wading through every kind of NO. I could not be more proud and in awe of him ❤️❤️❤️."

Stelen Keith Covel

Toby Keith and his son, Stelen, arrive for the 34th Annual CMA Awards at the Grand Old Opry in Nashville, TN, Oct. 4, 2000. Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images, FILE

The youngest of the Keith kids, Stelen Keith Covel, now 27, is now an entrepreneur and venture manager. He married his wife Haley Covel in November 2021.