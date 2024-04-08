Jelly Roll was the night's big winner at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

He took home three awards on Sunday night, including CMT performance of the year, video of the year and male video of the year for "Need a Favor," marking the second year in a row he's nabbed male video of the year.

Another repeat winner from last year was Lainey Wilson, who once again won female video of the year, this time for "Watermelon Moonshine."

Lainey Wilson performs at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, April, 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Brynn Osborn/CBS via Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini hosted the star-studded awards show from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, marking her fourth time hosting the show.

Kelsea Ballerini speaks during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images

Appropriate for the location of this year's show, the CMTs opened with Cody Johnson performing his tune "That's Texas" before Ballerini took the stage.

Ballerini got a chance to don several outfits, duet with Melissa Etheridge on "Come To My Window," perform a reimagined version of her debut single "Love Me Like You Mean It" and more.

Melissa Etheridge, left, and Kelsea Ballerini perform onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

The show featured loads of performances from stars like Jason Aldean, Megan Moroney, Keith Urban and Sam Hunt.

There was also a collaboration between Little Big Town and Sugarland on Phil Collins' "Take Me Home," giving fans a preview of their upcoming joint tour.

Trisha Yearwood was honored with the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award, which honors, among other things, an artist who uses "their platform to inspire and uplift others." She also performed a new tune, "Put It In A Song."

Trisha Yearwood is honored as a June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award recipient at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Brynn Osborn/CBS via Getty Images

The most emotional moment of the night featured a special tribute to the late Toby Keith, who passed away in February. It included performances by Brooks & Dunn on "Should've Been A Cowboy," Sammy Hagar on "I Love This Bar" and Lainey on "How Do You Like Me Now?"

(L-R) Ronnie Dunn, Sammy Hagar, Kix Brooks, Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, Roger Clemens, Lukas Nelson Mica Roberts and Toby Keith band members toast Toby Keith onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT

And Jelly Roll got a chance to show everyone why he's so loved, bringing the house down with his closing performance, "Halfway to Hell."