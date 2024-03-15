Jelly Roll is reflecting on some of his favorite -- and least favorite -- tattoos.

The "Need a Favor" singer, 39, told GQ he regrets somewhere between 97% to 98% of his tattoos, saying they represented "core philosophies" he once held, not the ones he holds today.

"I hate 'em all," he said.

One example he cited is a tattoo he has that shows a baby smoking a blunt, which he called "a little excessive" and "a little bit much."

He also pointed to one of the Nashville, Tennessee, skyline, which he said covered up a tattoo of the phrase "Surviving the struggle" after "struggle" was spelled without the "t."

Jelly Roll said he doesn't hate them all, however, pointing out the large cross on his right cheek as being "symbolic of a change in me."

"It was symbolic of a kind of a new beginning, understanding that I need to bear my own cross," he explained.

Jelly Roll attends Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

He also pointed to the "Music Man" tattoo across his forehead as being inspired by his wife Bunnie XO's leg tattoo, which reads "Married a music man," a reference to the lyrics of Elton John's song "Tiny Dancer."

The country superstar also shared advice for anyone looking to get their first ink.

"My advice for first tattoos are don't just think about what you're tattooing on your body, think about who is tattooing on your body," he said, noting that if you can't afford the artist you want right now, you should "start putting money in a coffee can until you can."

"Do not cheap yourself," he continued, adding that we shouldn't "undermine the art" that a tattoo artist puts into their work.