Some of country music’s biggest stars are hitting the stage in June for CMA Fest.

On Thursday, the initial lineup for the annual festival, which will take place in Downtown Nashville, was announced.

At Nissan Stadium, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, and Brothers Osborne are among the stars expected to perform.

Grammy Award winner Lainey Wilson, as well as Grammy nominee The War and Treaty, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, and Carly Pearce are also listed as performers at Nissan Stadium.

In addition to Nissan Stadium, festivalgoers will also be able to see some of their favorite music stars at one of the 10 stages across downtown Nashville during the four-day festival. Some stages, which are outdoor venues, are free and open to the public.

Stars that fans can expect to see at some of these stages include Mickey Guyton, Gavin DeGraw, Colbie Caillat, BRELAND, Laci Kaye Booth, Chrissy Metz, RaeLynn, and more.

Tickets for the festival are on sale starting today at 10 a.m. CT. Fans will be able to access a variety of ticket options at CMAfest.com/tickets.

Lineup and ticket details will be announced in the coming weeks.

CMA Fest will also be filmed for a national television special on ABC and Hulu this summer.