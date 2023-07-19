"CMA Fest," country music's hottest event of the summer, is back tonight.
The three-hour concert special, which was filmed during CMA Fest’s 50th anniversary in June, will be filled with performances from some of the biggest artists in country music.
The festival, which was held June 8 through June 11 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, featured more than 300 acts and had an estimated 90,000 daily attendees.
Read on to learn everything you need to know about the star-studded music event special airing tonight.
How can I watch "CMA Fest?"
"CMA Fest" airs Wednesday, July 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.
Who is hosting "CMA Fest?"
Dierks Bentley, Elle King and Lainey Wilson are hosting the special. Bentley and King co-hosted the 2022 CMA Fest special.
Who is performing during "CMA Fest?"
The special will feature performances from a talented roster of chart-topping country artists, including Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley, Leon Bridges, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Carly Pearce, HARDY, Tyler Hubbard, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Tim McGraw and more.
Fans can expect plenty of special onstage collaborations throughout the special.
A few highlights include Luke Combs and Vince Gill teaming up for a powerful performance of "One More Last Chance," Elle King, Tanya Tucker and Lainey Wilson hitting the stage together to sing, “Texas (When I Die)" and when Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges perform their duet, “If You Were Mine."
Tune in to the special at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to see more performances from many of your favorite artists.