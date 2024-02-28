Fans planning to attend Jelly Roll's upcoming Beautifully Broken Tour may want to heed the singer's warning about purchasing resale tickets from third-party websites.

"I just want y'all to know I'm not charging $3,500 per ticket for floor seats," the "Need A Favor" singer said in a Facebook post over the weekend, warning fans of "3rd party resellers."

"The only way to truly stop this is to not buy the tickets from those websites!" he added.

In his post, Jelly Roll said that he's learned that some people already purchased tickets from other third-party ticketing websites and said that if they did, they "purchased tickets that haven't been released yet and paid way more than you could've gotten them for at pre-sale."

Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi in Los Angeles, Feb. 02, 2024. Emma Mcintyre/Getty Images

Ticket pre-sales for the tour began Monday and end on Thursday this week at 10 p.m. local time for each venue. A general on-sale begins March 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

"Ticket prices start at $39.50 I want to keep prices affordable," Jelly Roll wrote.

The singer also gave fans details on how to purchase presale tickets, writing, "The way to get a presale code is to go to my website JellyRoll615.com and sign up for the show you want to attend."

Jelly Roll attends the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Feb. 04, 2024. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

"I want y'all to come enjoy a Jelly Roll show, whether it's your first time or 100th time -- thank y'all!" he wrote. "I know what you go through to get the tickets, a baby sitter, a ride to the venue, pay for parking, get a hotel room, buy merch -- it all ads up and it's not always easy."

"I see you and appreciate y'all, I will always keep tickets affordable for my fans," he continued. "To make sure you are getting tickets for my shows at the original price go to Jellyroll615.com I'll never steer you wrong."

The Beautifully Broken Tour kicks off Aug. 27 in Salt Lake City and ends Oct. 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.