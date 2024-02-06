In a brand-new star-studded Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial, Jennifer Aniston is left drawing a blank trying to recognize her "Friends" co-star of 10 years, David Schwimmer, on a studio set.

The commercial emphasizes the idea of remembering the variety of items available on Uber Eats.

"In order to remember something, you've got to forget something else," Aniston tells a production staffer in the commercial.

Jennifer Anniston speaks with Dave Schwimmer in the new Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial. Uber Eats/YouTube

Later in the spot, Aniston is seen trying to put a name to Schwimmer's face, asking him to give her a hint.

"Worked together for 10 years," Schwimmer responds, looking equally perplexed.

The interaction ends with Aniston scoffing at the idea that she would forget 10 years of her life.

"I hate this town," Schwimmer mutters.

The interaction is one of a series of stars forgetting seemingly obvious facts about their life.

"Remember when you used to be a Pepper Lady?" soccer phenom David Beckham asks his wife, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice).

The couple then tries to sort out the name of Victoria Beckham's former girl group, suggesting names like Basil Babes and Paprika Girls.

Singer-songwriter Jelly Roll, meanwhile, is left dumbfounded looking in a bathroom mirror, seemingly forgetting his signature face tattoos.

Jennifer Anniston speaks with Dave Schwimmer in the new Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial. Uber Eats/YouTube

"Did someone doodle on my face?" he asks, concerned.

At the very end of the ad, Usher is seen looking longingly into the distance.

"I hope I get to play the halftime show one day, man," he says, referring to the annual Super Bowl spectacle. (Usher, of course, will famously take center stage during halftime at this year's Super Bowl in Las Vegas.)

Ahead of the big game this weekend, "Good Morning America" took a look at all the Super Bowl commercials that have already been released, including a Budweiser advertisement and a DoorDash commercial.

Check them all out here.