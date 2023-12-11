Jennifer Aniston opened up to Variety magazine about texting "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry the day he died, and how he would have liked to be remembered, during an interview alongside her "The Morning Show" co-star Reese Witherspoon.

Aniston said she would like the world to remember Perry as he wanted to be remembered.

"He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy -- that's all I know," Aniston said in the interview, published Monday.

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green on "Friends." NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Perry was found dead at his Pacific Palisades home in October, per police and law enforcement sources who spoke to ABC News. He was 54.

The LA County coroner confirmed on Oct. 29 to ABC News that an autopsy was performed. Perry's cause of death is pending while they wait for toxicology results.

"I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn't struggling. He was happy," she said.

Perry, made famous for his 10-year run as Chandler Bing on "Friends," battled drug and alcohol addiction for several years and later worked to help combat addiction in others.

Aniston also shared what she wanted the public to know about Perry at the time of his death.

"I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one," said "The Morning Show" star.

"I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard," Aniston added.

In a 2022 interview on the Q with Tom Power podcast, Perry opened up about how he wanted to be remembered.

"When I die, I don't want 'Friends' to be the first thing that's mentioned," Perry said. "I want [helping people] to be the first thing that's mentioned, and I'm gonna live the rest of my life proving that."

Aniston acknowledged the outpouring of admiration for Perry after his death.

"It's so beautiful. I hope he can know that he was loved in a way he never thought he was," she said.