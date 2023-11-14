Courteney Cox posted a heartfelt tribute Tuesday honoring her late "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry.

The actress shared a clip of them on the iconic sitcom to Instagram and wrote about what Perry, who died Oct. 28 at the age of 54, meant to her in her life.

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day," Cox began. "When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here's one of my favorites."

"To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience's reaction, it became the beginning of their love story," she explained of the clip. "In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that."

Cox concluded the post, writing, "He was funny and he was kind."

The two acted alongside one another as pals-turned-spouses Monica Geller and Chandler Bing on "Friends," which ran from 1994 to 2004.

Cox's personal tribute comes after she and the rest of the "Friends" cast -- including Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer -- honored Perry in a joint statement released Oct. 30.

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox at the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton January 20, 2002 in Beverly Hills. Trench Shore/Getty Images, FILE

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," their statement read. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Perry died last month in his Pacific Palisades home, with the LAPD issuing a statement on Oct. 29 noting that he "was discovered by a witness unresponsive in his jacuzzi" on Oct. 28 at around 4 p.m. PT.

Matthew Perry as Ryan King, Courteney Cox as Talia on the set of Go on, April 12, 2013. NBC/Getty Images, FILE

"The Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced Perry deceased," the LAPD's statement continued, adding that "there were no obvious signs of trauma."

The LA County coroner confirmed Oct. 29 to ABC News that an autopsy was performed. Perry's cause of death is pending while they wait for toxicology results, which could take weeks.

Earlier this month, The Matthew Perry Foundation, created to be the "realization of Matthew's enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction," was launched.