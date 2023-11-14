Matt LeBlanc posted a touching tribute Tuesday honoring his late "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry.

The actor shared several photos on Instagram with Perry, who died Oct. 28 at the age of 54, and wrote about the impact Perry had on his life.

"It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye," LeBlanc began his tribute. "The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life."

He continued, "It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never."

"Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free," he added. "Much love. And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

LeBlanc and Perry acted alongside one another on the hit sitcom "Friends," which ran from 1994 to 2004.

LeBlanc's personal tribute comes after he issued a joint statement with the cast of "Friends," including his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer, honoring Perry on Oct. 30.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," their statement read. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing in an episode of Friends. NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Perry, who was known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom, died last month in his Pacific Palisades home. LeBlanc played Joey Tribbiani on the show and was roommates with Perry's character at the start of the series.

Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, and Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing in an episode of Friends. NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In a statement issued on Oct. 29, the LAPD said Perry "was discovered by a witness unresponsive in his jacuzzi" on Oct. 28 at around 4 p.m. PT. "The Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced Perry deceased," the LAPD statement said.

A statement from the LAPD said "there were no obvious signs of trauma." The LA County coroner confirmed Oct. 29 to ABC News that an autopsy was performed. Perry's cause of death is pending while they wait for toxicology results, which could take weeks.

The Matthew Perry Foundation, which was created in the "realization of Matthew's enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction," was launched earlier this month.