Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini and Ice Spice are among the stars reacting to their 2024 Grammy nominations this week.

The nominations for the 66th annual Grammy Awards were announced Friday, with SZA leading the pack with nine nods -- the most of any artist.

From first-time nominees to Grammy favorites, there was excitement from all across the music industry as stars began sharing their reactions to their nominations.

The 2024 Grammys are set to take place Feb. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Check out all the reactions below!

Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll, a first-time nominee, was nominated for best new artist and best country duo/group performance for his song "Save Me," which he performed with Lainey Wilson.

"The greatest honor an artist could ever hear is that they've been nominated for a Grammy, and I got to hear that this morning," he said in a tearful video on Instagram.

0:49 Just days after winning best new artist at the 2023 CMA Awards, Jelly Roll was nominated for a Grammy for best new artist as well.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini, whose EP "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat" earned a best country album nod, shared a celebratory Instagram video of her reacting to her nomination surrounded by her friends and her boyfriend, actor Chase Stokes.

Ice Spice

Ice Spice, a first-time nominee, earned four nominations, including best new artist and best rap song for "Barbie World," her song with Nicki Minaj, featuring Aqua, off the "Barbie" soundtrack.

"FOUR GRAMMY NOMINATIONS ?! are u s------ me!!! thank YOU," she tweeted.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus snagged six nominations for the upcoming Grammys, including record of the year for her song "Flowers" and album of the year for "Endless Summer Vacation," among others.

"Watching women rule the music industry makes me proud. It's fun to be nominated & exciting to win but having my music LOVED around the world is the real trophy. To my Smilers - I celebrate YOU today. Your joy is my bliss," she shared on Instagram, reacting to her nominations.

"My team + all of my collaborators are irreplaceable & priceless pieces of this puzzle," she continued. "I love you all. Thank you for making my Endless Summer Vacation so sweet."

The War and Treaty

The War and Treaty, the duo consisting of husband and wife Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, reacted to their two Grammy nominations in a video shared to Instagram.

"We were in the airport this morning when we heard the news that we have been nominated for Best New Artist & Best American Roots Song at the 2024 #GRAMMYs!!" they wrote in the caption. "Thank you to the @recordingacademy for this immense honor. Thank you to our fans for taking this beautiful journey with us. We are so blessed beyond words y'all.. THIS is how love is made. Let's gooo!!!"

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa, who is nominated for song of the year and best song written for visual media for her song "Dance the Night" from the "Barbie" soundtrack, reacted to her nods and promoted her new song "Houdini" all at once.

"10 MILLION VIEWS ON HOUDINI IN LESS THAN 24HRS AND 2 GRAMMY NOMS FOR DANCE THE NIGHT!!!! WHAT A DAY," she wrote on Instagram. "THANK YOU THANK YOU!!!"

boygenius

Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus reacted to their supergroup boygenius being nominated for six Grammys, including record of the year for their song "Not Strong Enough" and album of the year for their album "The Record," to name a few.

The trio shared a photo to Instagram of them embracing in front of a screen which listed the nominees for album of the year, the top prize at the Grammys.

Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan, a first-time nominee, reacted to his best new artist nomination by sharing an emotional video of himself to Instagram.

Gracie Abrams

Gracie Abrams, a first-time nominee, reacted to her best new artist nod on Instagram.

"what is happening," she captioned a photo of herself holding up her phone showing her category on the screen.