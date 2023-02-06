The 65th Annual Grammy Awards were held Sunday night, and stars aligned on the red carpet in some of their best, brightest and most extraordinary looks.
From Doja Cat's captivating Atelier Versace look to Lizzo's hard-to-miss caped Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, music industry elite showed up in high style without missing a beat.
While some celebrities chose to play it safe with classic elegance, others went for over-the-top ensembles we'll be talking about for days -- or even decades -- to come.
See all the standout dresses, suits and so much more worn for music's biggest night, below.
Shania Twain
The country music star brought cowgirl fashion to new heights by wearing a top hat, jacket and flared pants from Harris Reed's Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection. She also debuted a new fiery red hairstyle.
Lizzo
The "About Damn Time" singer was a vibrant sight to see in an orange Dolce & Gabbana ensemble that included a floral adorned cape. Lizzo completed the look with beautiful diffused tangerine eyeshadow and spiked eyelashes.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Sam Smith and Kim Petras wore showstopping red looks that were hard to miss. Smith wore head-to-toe Valentino while Petras was ravishing in a ruffled Victor Costa mini dress.
Cardi B
The Grammy Award-winning rapper wore a stunning look by Gaurav Gupta that included cutouts and a structured hood.
Harry Styles
Styles dazzled in a multi-colored one-piece custom look designed by Egonlab along with Swarovski crystals.
Beyonce
The Grammy Award-winning star arrived fashionably late in a stunning mermaid-style corset meets metallic dress from Gucci. She completed the look with black gloves and strappy stilettos.
Adele
Adele made a gorgeous appearance in a custom ruby-toned Louis Vuitton dress that had a stylish ruffled neckline and deep-V plunging neckline.
Doja Cat
The rapper and singer was lovely in a latex-like black one-shouldered dress from Atelier Versace.
Bebe Rexha
Rexha was pretty in pink as she posed in a shiny Moschino gown with matching gloves. She completed the look with voluminous flipped bangs and curls.
Norah Jones
The singer sparkled in a black dress and gorgeous jewels.
Maren Morris
Morris wore an alluring Off-White gown that included a low draped neckline and shimmering sheer texture.
Bonnie Raitt
Raitt wore a stylish animal print jacket, black pants and a sparkling necklace.
Kelsea Ballerini
Ballerina lit up the red carpet in an amazing yellow dress designed by Prabal Gurung. She finished the look with matching Stuart Weitzman shoes.
Carly Pearce
Pearce posed for the cameras in a black and white floral print strapless dress from Rasario.
Miranda Lambert
Lambert shined in a custom fringed Le Thanh Hoa dress with a deep-V plunging neckline.
Rita Wilson
Wilson wore a sparkling black dress that included lots of sequins and fabulous feathers.
Sheryl Crow
Crow kept things classy and chic in a black strapless look from Alexander McQueen's Fall/Winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection.
Anitta
The singer wore a striking black mermaid-style Atelier Versace dress along with Tiffany & Co. jewels.
Taylor Swift
Swift sparkled and shined wearing an embellished blue two-piece look designed by Roberto Cavalli. She set the look off with a classic red lip.
Jennifer Lopez
Lopez dazzled as she took the stage to present wearing a beautiful blue Gucci gown and Bulgari jewels.
Yola
The singer was hard to miss in a black-and-white tuxedo-dress look.
Heidi Klum
Klum posed for cameras wearing a striking dress designed by The Blonds.
Kacey Musgraves
Musgraves dominated on the red carpet wearing a pink feathered cape and bodysuit by Valentino. She completed the look with Stuart Weitzman shoes and Nicole Rose jewelry.
Mary J. Blige
The R&B star commanded attention in a belted gold dress that included cutouts and lots of glow.
H.E.R.
The singer wore a stylish black Bach Mai dress. She finished the look with big, voluminous curls, red lipstick and round shades.
Megan Fox
Fox's white Zuhair Murad dress included dazzling embroidery and sheer paneling.
Lil Uzi Vert
The rapper was hard to miss with spiked hair and a bow tie-adorned black top.
Paris Hilton
Hilton posed for the red carpet wearing a shiny, strappy Celine dress and a stylish top knot hair look.
SZA
The singer wore a fascinating high-low dress look and big beautiful curls.