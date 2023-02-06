The 65th Annual Grammy Awards were held Sunday night, and stars aligned on the red carpet in some of their best, brightest and most extraordinary looks.

From Doja Cat's captivating Atelier Versace look to Lizzo's hard-to-miss caped Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, music industry elite showed up in high style without missing a beat.

While some celebrities chose to play it safe with classic elegance, others went for over-the-top ensembles we'll be talking about for days -- or even decades -- to come.

See all the standout dresses, suits and so much more worn for music's biggest night, below.

Shania Twain

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Shania Twain attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

The country music star brought cowgirl fashion to new heights by wearing a top hat, jacket and flared pants from Harris Reed's Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection. She also debuted a new fiery red hairstyle.

Lizzo

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Lizzo attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.

The "About Damn Time" singer was a vibrant sight to see in an orange Dolce & Gabbana ensemble that included a floral adorned cape. Lizzo completed the look with beautiful diffused tangerine eyeshadow and spiked eyelashes.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Kim Petras and Sam Smith attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras wore showstopping red looks that were hard to miss. Smith wore head-to-toe Valentino while Petras was ravishing in a ruffled Victor Costa mini dress.

Cardi B

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Cardi B attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper wore a stunning look by Gaurav Gupta that included cutouts and a structured hood.

Harry Styles

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Harry Styles arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Styles dazzled in a multi-colored one-piece custom look designed by Egonlab along with Swarovski crystals.

Beyonce

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Cardi B presents the award for best rap album at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.

The Grammy Award-winning star arrived fashionably late in a stunning mermaid-style corset meets metallic dress from Gucci. She completed the look with black gloves and strappy stilettos.

Adele

Adele made a gorgeous appearance in a custom ruby-toned Louis Vuitton dress that had a stylish ruffled neckline and deep-V plunging neckline.

Doja Cat

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards, Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

The rapper and singer was lovely in a latex-like black one-shouldered dress from Atelier Versace.

Bebe Rexha

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Bebe Rexha attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Rexha was pretty in pink as she posed in a shiny Moschino gown with matching gloves. She completed the look with voluminous flipped bangs and curls.

Norah Jones

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Norah Jones attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards, Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

The singer sparkled in a black dress and gorgeous jewels.

Maren Morris

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Maren Morris attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb, 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Morris wore an alluring Off-White gown that included a low draped neckline and shimmering sheer texture.

Bonnie Raitt

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A Bonnie Raitt attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Raitt wore a stylish animal print jacket, black pants and a sparkling necklace.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Kelsea Ballerini attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Ballerina lit up the red carpet in an amazing yellow dress designed by Prabal Gurung. She finished the look with matching Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Carly Pearce

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Carly Pearce poses with the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award for "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Pearce posed for the cameras in a black and white floral print strapless dress from Rasario.

Miranda Lambert

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Miranda Lambert attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Lambert shined in a custom fringed Le Thanh Hoa dress with a deep-V plunging neckline.

Rita Wilson

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Rita Wilson attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Wilson wore a sparkling black dress that included lots of sequins and fabulous feathers.

Sheryl Crow

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Sheryl Crow attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Crow kept things classy and chic in a black strapless look from Alexander McQueen's Fall/Winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

Anitta

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Anitta attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

The singer wore a striking black mermaid-style Atelier Versace dress along with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Taylor Swift

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Swift sparkled and shined wearing an embellished blue two-piece look designed by Roberto Cavalli. She set the look off with a classic red lip.

Jennifer Lopez

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez presents during the 65th GRAMMY Awards Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Lopez dazzled as she took the stage to present wearing a beautiful blue Gucci gown and Bulgari jewels.

Yola

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Yola attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

The singer was hard to miss in a black-and-white tuxedo-dress look.

Heidi Klum

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Heidi Klum attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards, Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Klum posed for cameras wearing a striking dress designed by The Blonds.

Kacey Musgraves

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Kacey Musgraves attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards, Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Musgraves dominated on the red carpet wearing a pink feathered cape and bodysuit by Valentino. She completed the look with Stuart Weitzman shoes and Nicole Rose jewelry.

Mary J. Blige

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Mary J. Blige attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

The R&B star commanded attention in a belted gold dress that included cutouts and lots of glow.

H.E.R.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images H.E.R. attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

The singer wore a stylish black Bach Mai dress. She finished the look with big, voluminous curls, red lipstick and round shades.

Megan Fox

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Megan Fox attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Fox's white Zuhair Murad dress included dazzling embroidery and sheer paneling.

Lil Uzi Vert

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Lil Uzi Vert attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

The rapper was hard to miss with spiked hair and a bow tie-adorned black top.

Paris Hilton

David Swanson/Reuters Paris Hilton attends the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Feb. 5, 2023.

Hilton posed for the red carpet wearing a shiny, strappy Celine dress and a stylish top knot hair look.

SZA

Kevin Winter/Getty Images SZA presents during the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.