Doja Cat brought the heat to Paris Fashion Week with her latest look.

The "Need to Know" singer was hard to miss as she attended Schiaparelli's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show on Monday wearing a head-to-toe red ensemble that included a monochromatic red silk faille bustier top, hand-knit skirt of lacquered wooden beads and trompe l'oeil toe boots, as well as thousands of crystals placed directly on her skin and face, making her almost unrecognizable.

She completed the look with a matching sash and red drop earrings.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Doja Cat attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, Jan. 23, 2023, in Paris.

Schiaparelli shared an alluring video of Doja Cat's look on Instagram that's since garnered the attention of over 240,000 onlookers.

"What I would give to see the creation of this and the application of those crystals," one person commented.

Fans of Doja Cat's look were in luck as makeup artist Pat McGrath shared a sped-up video of her team putting the look together.

"#Patmcgrathlabs is PLEASED to PRESENT a fusion of front row with runway, a legendary look inspired by a major persona: @dojacat. Covered in over 30,000 hand-applied @swarovski Crystals, 'DOJA'S INFERNO' celebrates the essence of haute couture with shimmering, sublime sparkle," McGrath captioned the behind-the-scenes clip.

McGrath was the key artist for Schiaparelli's recent haute couture show and shared in a statement that inspiration for the makeup was pulled from "a beguiling blend of femininity and masculinity."

The statement continued, "The collection features hyper-feminine silhouettes with a masculine edge, creating an array of looks that are mesmerizing."

To get Doja Cat's look, her skin was first painted and layered with a custom mixture of red paints. Next, sparkling red glitter was layered on for an intense pearlized shimmer. Lastly, the look was completed with over 30,000 Swarovski crystals, hand-applied to create a captivating couture effect.