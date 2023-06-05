Dwayne Johnson is one of many enjoying Jelly Roll's new album, "Whitsitt Chapel."
The "Black Adam" actor recently shared a glowing review of the artist's debut country album, which was released last week.
"I'm so f'n proud of my brother @jellyroll615 for his latest achievement of his phenomenal new album WHITSITT CHAPEL," Johnson wrote in an Instagram post that featured the album cover.
"My guy is blowing up the industry and moving the crowds," he continued. "He's a real authentic artist who brings PASSION & MANA to his music - and he brings a joy and gratitude that can only come from experience and living the life."
Johnson went on to explain that he's been a fan of Jelly Roll's for years.
"Many years ago, before he blew up, his music helped me get a through a rough patch in my life," he wrote. "I'll never forget it. Grateful."
"Proud of you my brother - keep doing it big and keep lifting the people up 💪🏾" he added.
Johnson encouraged his own fanbase to check out the 13-track album, sharing, "Listen to it and you'll understand why. We've all been there…"
Jelly Roll is the subject of the new ABC News Studios-produced documentary "Jelly Roll: Save Me," which is available to stream on Hulu.