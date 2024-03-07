Country music star Garth Brooks' new Nashville, Tennessee, bar, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk, opens Thursday, and the restaurant features a menu created by Brooks' wife, singer and cookbook author Trisha Yearwood, with a special dessert that's near and dear to both of their hearts -- their wedding cake.

"This was my mom's recipe. It's a sour cream pound cake with just a decorative frosting, and it's a piece of history for us," Yearwood said on "Good Morning America" Thursday morning from Nashville.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood appear on GMA, Mar. 7, 2024. Katie King/ABC News

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's wedding cake shown on GMA, Mar. 7, 2024. Courtesy of Trisha Yearwood

The late Gwen Yearwood died in 2011, but the matriarch was the inspiration behind several of Yearwood's cookbooks, including her 2021 title, "Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family."

Trisha Yearwood's mother, Gwen Yearwood shown on GMA, Mar. 7, 2024. Courtesy of Trisha Yearwood

"It brings my mom back into the kitchen, too," Yearwood said of including the "G &T wedding cake" on the dessert menu.

Aside from their sentimental cake offering, Brooks and Yearwood infused another personal touch into the creation of Friends in Low Places Bar, a meaningful statue that stands at the new establishment.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood appear on GMA, Mar. 7, 2024. ABC News

"[Singer] Buck Owens did a tribute to the men in country music and he had the greatest names, and for some reason, he invited us out. So we had a statue out there," Brooks explained on "GMA."

Brooks revealed the statue even played a major role in his relationship with Yearwood.

"When the guy goes, 'Hey, this is gonna stand for 200 years so pick your pose,' I said, 'Can you put a wedding ring on it?'" Brooks continued. "So we went out as boyfriend and girlfriend and came back as 'promise-to-be-married-to-each-other' in front of that statue."

Brooks added that it was Yearwood's idea to add their wedding cake to the new bar menu.

"Ms. Yearwood said, 'We need to put our wedding cake in here, too, for anybody who wants to propose to the love of their life in front of that statue,'" he recalled.

Brooks' Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk is located in Music City's Neon Neighborhood and will feature live music and shareable bites, such as Yearwood's collard green stuffed wontons, one of Brooks' favorite snacks.

Brooks said he envisions Friends in Low Places as a "place where everybody's welcome."

"I just think this [bar] is a thank you [to Nashville]. This town has been fabulous to me," Brooks said. "And I gotta tell you, of all times, maybe it's not the bar we're creating. Hopefully, it's love that we're creating."