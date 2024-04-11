The new "IF" trailer, written and directed by John Krasinski and starring Ryan Reynolds, Steve Carell and more, asks a question every child has wondered at some point: "What if I told you imaginary friends are real?" asks the voice of Reynolds at the top of the trailer.

"'IF' is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids," reads the "IF" synopsis.

"Let's find these IFs some kids," Reynolds says, working alongside the girl, played by Cailey Fleming, to match imaginary friends with new child partners.

The humorous trailer depicts what happens to the imaginary friends children create in their minds, once they're forgotten about. In one scene, a meeting involving several oddly shaped figures– a green glob, a robot, a dog with a cape, a sunflower and more, circle up to discuss their position as forgotten friends.

The "If" trailer asks the question, "What if I told you imaginary friends were real?" Paramount Pictures/YouTube

The synopsis also notes Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. will appear in the film.

The film reunites Krasinski with his co-star from "The Office," Steve Carell -- who voices Blue -- for the first time since they worked together on the beloved sitcom.

"IF" arrives in theaters May 17.