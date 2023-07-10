Fanboys and girls have a reason to smile -- or more likely, squee: We now have our first look at Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in "Deadpool 3."
Reynolds first shared the shot to his Instagram Story, writing, "Don't blink." The photo has since been shared to the film's official Instagram page with the caption "Now in Hugh Res."
The onscreen reunion of the two real-life friends and fake frenemies is one of the most anticipated parts of the film, but this snap sent the internet into overdrive as Jackman's adamantium-clawed character is, for the first time, wearing a comics-appropriate yellow X-Men suit.
- 1
- 2September 29, 2022
- 3September 27, 2022
Jackman has appeared as Wolverine numerous times since 2000's "X-Men," most recently starring in what was billed as the character's swan song with 2017's "Logan." He and Reynolds shared the screen in 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine."
Reynolds first revealed that Jackman would return as Wolverine for "Deadpool 3" last September and they have been teasing fans ever since.
Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."