The internet had barely recovered from the news that Hugh Jackman would play Wolverine again alongside Ryan Reynolds in "Deadpool 3" when the pair decided to double down on the fun.

In a video posted to the two actors' social media pages on Wednesday, the stars pretended to spoil the movie, only to be foiled by a loud Wham! classic drowning out their descriptions of the film.

According to the caption, the post sought to address "1) Timeline questions" and "2) 'Logan' canon" and would contain "3) MCU FAQ" as well as an answer to "4) Whether we can do this all day or not."

The pair first addressed how Jackman's metal-clawed "X-Men" character could be alive to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the film, seeing as Wolverine died at the end of 2017's "Logan."

"I have a lot of questions, I'm sure you have a lot of questions," Jackman said, promising answers.

"'Logan' takes place in 2029, totally separate thing," Reynolds added. "Logan died in 'Logan.' Not touching that."

Quick explainer video that tackles…

1) Timeline questions

2) Logan canon

3) MCU FAQ

4) Whether we can do this all day or not pic.twitter.com/50lBsfYS5p — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 28, 2022

The two then launched into a pantomimed summary of what happens in "Deadpool 3" -- with the song "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" blasting loudly over their "dialogue," of course, to conceal any spoilers.

The music cut out at the end of their summary, as both thanked Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and the MCU.

A slideshow featuring photos of Reynolds and Jackman together throughout the years capped off the video.

The video immediately went viral, with one of the first replies on Instagram coming from Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, who wrote simply, "YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, also chimed in, responding on Instagram to No. 4 on his caption list ("Whether we can do this all day or not").

"Can confirm #4," she wrote.

"Deadpool 3" will hit theaters Sept. 6, 2024.