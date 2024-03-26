"The Beach Boys," a new music documentary about the iconic band, is headed to Disney+.

The streamer announced that fans of the group will have fun, fun, fun watching the film -- directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny and written by Mark Monroe -- when it drops May 24.

"I grew up with the Beach Boys, whose songs and fantastic harmonies created the California dream," Marshall told GoodMorningAmerica.com exclusively. "Their albums had a huge impact on the music world and I've always been fascinated about how all that came about."

According to a synopsis, "The Beach Boys" is "a celebration of the legendary band that revolutionized pop music, and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come."

The synopsis adds that the doc "traces the band from humble family beginnings and features never-before-seen footage and all-new interviews" with current members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine and Bruce Johnston, as well as former member David Marks.

"The Beach Boys" perform onstage in circa 1964 in California. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Also featured are late members Carl Wilson and Dennis Wilson, as well as former member Blondie Chaplin.

Others interviewed for the documentary include Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monáe, Ryan Tedder and Don Was.

The Beach Boys, formed in 1961 and inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, are best known for No. 1 hits like "I Get Around," "Help Me, Rhonda," "Good Vibrations" and "Kokomo."

"The Beach Boys" streams on Disney+ on May 24.