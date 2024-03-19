Lucasfilm has revealed the trailer to its highly anticipated "Star Wars" series "The Acolyte," from "Russian Doll" co-creator Leslye Headland, which will debut on Disney+ with two episodes on June 4.

The trailer begins with "Squid Game" actor Lee Jung-jae as Jedi Master Sol leading a group of younglings in meditation, telling them, "Your eyes can deceive you. We must not trust them."

He instructs them to close their eyes and tell him what comes into their mind. "Light," one young student offers, while another says "balance." A third, likely the younger version of Amandla Stenberg's character Mae, darkly says, "I see fire."

Lucasfilm's "The Acolyte," exclusively on Disney+. Lucasfilm Ltd.

Stenberg's masked assassin is shown facing off with a Jedi played by "The Matrix" franchise veteran Carrie-Anne Moss. She repeatedly dodges then uses the Force to shove her away.

"Someone is killing Jedi," a character explains. "It doesn't make sense."

There's a shot of a hunting party of eight Jedi and a quick reveal of a pensive Wookiee with his normally furry head shaved in the style of a samurai, complete with a top knot.

"This isn't about good or bad," Jodie Turner-Smith's Aniseya advises. "This is about power and who is allowed to use it."

Jodie Turner-Smith in Lucasfilm's "The Acolyte," exclusively on Disney+. Lucasfilm Ltd.

The hunting party, including "Logan" actress Dafne Keen, ultimately find themselves facing a threat in a dark forest. Just then, a red Sith lightsaber spins through the air, slashing the trees around them before its unseen owner calls it back to their hand.

At this, all the Jedi ignite their sabers and charge the threat, only to be blown back by a tremendous Force blast, and the trailer ends.

Joining Jung-jae, Stenberg, Moss, Turner-Smith and Keen in the cast are Manny Jacinto, Charlie Barnett, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman and Joonas Suotamo.

