The Force is strong with this photo.

Mark Hamill delighted "Star Wars" fans on Jan. 8 by sharing a photo of himself meeting Natalie Portman behind the scenes at the 2024 Golden Globes.

"Now I have finally met my 'mother', thanks to the @goldenglobes," he cheekily captioned the snap, which Portman reposted in an Instagram story.

In a post made to Mark Hamill's Instagram account, Hamill appears with Natalie Portman on Jan. 8, 2024. @markhamill/Instagram

Hamill, of course, played Luke Skywalker in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, reprising the role in the sequel trilogy starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac.

Portman played Padmé Amidala in the prequel "Star Wars" trilogy, which also starred Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen. At the end of those films she was -- spoiler alert -- revealed as the mother of Luke and Princess Leia (the late Carrie Fisher), whose father was Anakin Skywalker (Christensen), aka Darth Vader.

Natalie Portman as Padmé Amidala and Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker. Lucasfilm/Getty Images

Though the two never crossed paths onscreen in any "Star Wars" movie, it's nice to see the galaxy has finally brought them together.