The Mandalorian and Grogu are headed to the big screen.

In a surprise announcement on Jan. 9, Lucasfilm confirmed the rumors that "Star Wars" fans will next see the galaxy-adventuring duo from the Emmy-winning Disney+ series "The Mandalorian" in movie theaters.

The film, titled "The Mandalorian & Grogu," will begin production in 2024, and will be directed by "The Mandalorian" creator, writer, and executive producer Jon Favreau. Favreau will produce alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni, Lucasfilm's executive vice president and chief creative officer.

For the uninitiated, Grogu is the canonical name of the character still popularly referred to as Baby Yoda.

In a statement, Favreau said, "I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created. The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

Kennedy added, "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen."

There hasn't been a "Star Wars" movie in theaters since 2019's "Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker," which brought the sequel trilogy to a close.

Last year, Lucasfilm announced forthcoming "Star Wars" projects that would bring the franchise back to the big screen, including one from filmmaker James Mangold, who recently helmed "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," one from Filoni himself, and one from Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, this one following Rey (Daisy Ridley).

