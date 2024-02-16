The family of Brian Wilson is seeking a conservatorship for the 81-year-old Beach Boys co-founder just weeks after the death of his longtime wife, Melinda Ledbetter.

Wilson's longtime publicist and manager Jean Sievers said in a statement that Wilson's family, "after careful consideration," have appointed Sievers and LeeAnn Hard, Wilson's longtime business manager, as "co-conservators of the person," according to Los Angeles ABC station KABC.

"This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family," the statement said.

In this Dec. 20, 2018 file photo, singer Brian Wilson, founding member of The Beach Boys, performs onstage at The Fonda Theatre, in Los Angeles. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images, FILE

The statement concluded, "Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses."

Wilson's family filed court documents this week in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County seeking the conservatorship, with Wilson's doctor noting that Wilson "has a major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia)."

Ledbetter attended to her husband's "daily living needs" before her passing, according to the filing, as he "is unable to properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter."

The filing also notes that Wilson had an Advance Health Care Directive naming Ledbetter as the agent for his health care but no successor was listed as the reason for seeking a conservatorship of the person.

In this Feb. 8, 2015 file photo, producer Brian Wilson his wife Melinda Ledbetter attend the "Love & Mercy" photocall during the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival at Grand Hyatt Hotel, in Berlin. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, FILE

The filing explains that Sievers and Hard are being named co-conservators due to their close relationship with Wilson and the fact that he trusts them.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for April.

Wilson announced in an Instagram post last month that Ledbetter died Jan. 30 at the age of 77, writing, "Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior."

The couple married in 1995 and adopted five children together. Wilson also has two children from his first marriage, Carnie and Wendy Wilson of the band Wilson Phillips.