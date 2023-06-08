Christina Applegate is opening up about the uncertainty of her acting career following her 2021 multiple sclerosis diagnosis.
The "Married... with Children" alum, 51, recently discussed what could be the "possible end" to her more than four decades in Hollywood as she experiences limitations from MS.
"We don't know what my future as an actress is going to be," she told Variety. "How can I handle that? How can I go onto a set and call the shots of what I need as far as my boundaries, physically?"
Praising the cast and crew of "Dead to Me," her latest starring role, Applegate said, "I don't know who is going to be as loving and understanding as this group of people were."
"If this is my last job, thank God it was with her," she added of her co-star on the project, Linda Cardellini, with whom she developed a close friendship.
Applegate did note that she is currently developing projects behind the scenes and teased an upcoming voice role in a project she called "one of the coolest things I've ever done."
On top of that, she said she's starting a podcast with a friend who also has MS.