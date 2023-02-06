Lourdes Leon channeled her mother Madonna in style at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The Queen of Pop's daughter appeared on the award show red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles wearing a crystal-covered red Area gown featuring a cone bra top.

Leon appeared to be taking a page out of her mother's book with the gown: Madonna famously donned a cone bra-style corset designed by Jean Paul Gaultier during her Blonde Ambition tour in the 1990s.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Lourdes Leon attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Leon, 26, completed her ensemble for the outing with a matching handbag, a cross necklace and red nails, as well as winged black eyeliner, an ombre red lip, and long straight black hair.

The annual music event also saw her mother in attendance. Madonna, who recently announced her Celebration Tour, which kicks off July 15 in Vancouver, served as one of the evening's presenters.

Madonna, 64, shares Leon with ex Carlos Leon. The 26-year-old made her modeling debut in 2018, walking the runway for Gypsy Sport. Leon also made a head-turning appearance during Paris Fashion Week last June at the Marine Serre Spring/Summer 2023 show.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, FILE Madonna, left, and Lourdes Leon attend the Tom Ford fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Skylight on Vesey on Sept. 14, 2022 in New York City.

Held at an outdoor track, Leon closed the show wearing a fitted full-body catsuit and a bevy of gold-toned chain belts, bracelets and necklaces.

She has also been featured previously in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show and starred in campaigns with designers such as Mugler and Marc Jacobs.

While speaking to Interview Magazine in 2021, Leon shared advice she received from her mother when she first decided to pursue modeling: "Proceed with caution and think about what you want to be known for."

"My mom is very insistent on making me think about what I want to be known for beyond my looks," she said. "That's not what I want people to remember me by. It's not real."