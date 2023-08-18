Madonna danced her way into another trip around the sun this week with friends and loved ones by her side.
The "Material Girl" singer, who turned 65 on Aug. 16, posted a video to Instagram on Friday sharing the fabulous festivities from her birthday in Lisbon, Portugal, which featured her donning jewels, going through several outfit changes, spending time with friends on a boat, riding horses on the beach, having dinner with friends and dancing the night away.
The video was set to her hit song, "Vogue."
At the very end of the clip was a snippet of someone on the piano performing Elton John's "Your Song."
"It’s great to be Alive………… .. and Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday!" Madonna wrote in the caption.
"Im So Grateful," she added. "Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible!"
Madonna's birthday post comes eight weeks after she was hospitalized on June 24 for a "serious bacterial infection," according to her manager, Guy Oseary. At the time, it was announced that her Celebration Tour, which was originally set to kick off July 15 in Vancouver, would be postponed.
Madonna took to Instagram a little over a week after her initial hospitalization to say she was "on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."
On July 30, she posted another update on Instagram, writing that she was "one month out of the hospital" and "lucky to be alive."
"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine," she wrote in the caption, thanking "my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!"
Earlier this week, Live Nation announced the new rescheduled dates for the Celebration Tour, which will now kick off in October in London. The North American leg of the tour will begin Dec. 13 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.