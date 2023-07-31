Pop superstar Madonna is thanking her family and friends for their love and support following her recent hospitalization.
The entertainer took to Instagram Sunday to express her thanks, particularly praising her children for "showing up" for her while she recovered from a health emergency.
"As a mother you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving," the "Express Yourself" singer wrote. "But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."
Last month, Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, shared a statement on Instagram -- just a few weeks before her "Celebration Tour" was supposed to kick off in Vancouver -- saying that the singer was recovering after a stay in the intensive care unit for a "serious bacterial infection."
July 11, 2023
Oseary said in the post that Madonna was postponing her tour to give herself time to recover fully.
The tour was going to begin on July 15 in Vancouver. The 35-city world tour included stops in Europe with a final show in Amsterdam on Dec. 1.
Following her hospital stay, sources close to her camp told ABC News that the singer is "home and feeling better."
Earlier this month, the "Material Girl" singer shared a statement on Instagram saying she was "on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."
"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!" she wrote.
ABC News' Angeline Bernabe and Mark Osborne contributed to this story.