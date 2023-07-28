Kara Keough Bosworth and Kyle Bosworth have another baby on the way!
The "Real Housewives of Orange County" alumna announced on Instagram Thursday that she and her husband are expecting baby No. 4 this November.
The happy news comes three years after the Bosworths lost their son McCoy Casey on April 12, 2020, six days after his birth. McCoy had experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord during birth that led to severe brain damage, from which he could not recover.
It has also been two years since the Bosworths welcomed their "rainbow baby" Vaughn Mack. The couple are parents to daughter Decker Kate, 7, as well.
Bosworth mentioned all of her children in her pregnancy announcement, which she shared alongside a carousel of family photos featuring Kyle Bosworth wearing a gray "McCoy" T-shirt and son Vaughn in a "Big Bro" T-shirt.
"After McCoy died, sharing my sorrow with you all helped. Grieving out loud helped me name my feelings and confront them," Bosworth began in a lengthy Instagram caption.
She went on to explain that when she was pregnant with Vaughn, it hadn't been a "joyous celebration" at all.
"It was a painstaking and brutal admission: 'I'm at risk for another heart-shattering catastrophe.' I was cocooned in a world of pain and did my best to shield myself from as many landmines as possible. I wanted to keep our joy private," Bosworth continued.
Despite the enormous pain and loss they endured in recent years, Bosworth said her latest pregnancy and feelings surrounding it have changed.
"Maybe what the all-knowing 'they' say about time is true, though. Because THIS time, we want to celebrate every second we have with this soul," Bosworth wrote. "We told the kids the day we got the positive test. Decker tells every person willing to listen that she's the oldest of four kids as she lovingly strokes my belly. The joy spills out of her; she can't wait to tell the world about Baby 'Four.'"
She added, "For me, there's just a cautious reluctance to let the excitement fully absorb. But I can't deny that it feels right that those that have sat with us on our grieving bench should have a seat in our joyous swings too. So, for that reason (and because Decker and her grandmother @jeanakeough can't keep a secret for s---), I'm proud and scared as hell to announce Baby Bosworth #4 - due in November."