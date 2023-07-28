Madonna is saying "happy birthday" to her debut album.
In a video she shared on Thursday, the queen of pop dances to her song, “Lucky Star,” and celebrates 40 years of her self-titled first album.
“Madonna” was released in 1983 when she was 24. Along with “Lucky Star,” the album included the songs “Holiday,” “Borderline,” “I Know It” and “Physical Attraction.”
- 1February 21, 2023
- 2
- 3
The singer’s post is the latest she’s shared since she was hospitalized last month for a “serious bacterial infection.”
At the time, her manager, Guy Oseary, shared a statement just weeks before her “Celebration Tour” was supposed to kick off in Vancouver, saying that Madonna was recovering after a stay in the intensive care unit.
Madonna took to Instagram a little over a week later to say she is “on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”
In her post to celebrate the anniversary of her debut album, Madonna took a moment to thank her fans and friends.
“You must be my lucky stars too!” she said.
“To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!” she added.
The singer is rescheduling the North American leg of “The Celebration Tour” and will begin the tour in Europe in October instead.
Rescheduled dates for the tour have yet to be announced.