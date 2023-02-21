Madonna has a message for all those wondering about her recent Grammys appearance.

"Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol," the music icon tweeted Monday.

The 64-year-old singer followed her tweet with a crying laughing emoji.

Along with her caption, she included an image of herself sitting crossed-legged with a jacket, ripped jeans, braids and a hat that read "Spiritually Hungry."

Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/jd8hQyi2Az — Madonna (@Madonna) February 20, 2023

Madonna appeared to be referencing criticism she faced about looking "unrecognizable" at the 2023 Grammys while introducing a performance by Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

Ahead of her recent tweet, she also opened up on the matter on Instagram, calling her critics out for "ageism and misogyny."

"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!," said Madonna.

She continued, "Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, FILE Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena, Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles.

The "Like A Prayer" singer closed out her caption by confirming that she's never apologized for any of her creative choices, and she doesn't plan on starting now.

"I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come," she wrote. "In the words of Beyonce 'You-won;t break my soul.'"