Lourdes Leon delivered "Devil Pray" energy at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday.

Madonna's 26-year-old daughter walked designer Luis De Javier's runway wearing a sizzling red dress adorned with pointy devil horns at the bust, setting the Valentine's Day show on fire.

Ron Adar/Shutterstock Lourdes Leon walks the runway at the Luis De Javier fashion show at Angel Orensanz Foundation during New York Fashion Week 2023, Feb. 14, 2023, in New York.

Leon's demon-inspired silhouette was paired with a black denim hat complete with more horns on the top. The look was finished with matching accessories, including knee-high sheer red tights, a pair of red heels and a red lipstick.

Other familiar names gracing the devilish catwalk included Julia Fox, who closed out the show in a denim maxi dress complete with devil horns on her chest.

Leon is no stranger to the runway world, having made her modeling debut in 2018, walking the runway for Gypsy Sport.

Last June, Leon also made a head-turning appearance at Paris Fashion Week in the Marine Serre Spring/Summer 2023 show. Held at an outdoor track, Leon closed the show wearing a fitted full-body catsuit and a bevy of gold-toned chain belts, bracelets and necklaces.

Madonna, 64, shares Leon with ex Carlos Leon. At the 65th annual Grammy Awards earlier this month, Leon appeared on the award show red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles wearing a crystal-covered red Area gown featuring a cone bra top.

The model appeared to be taking a page out of her mother's book with the gown: Madonna famously donned a cone bra-style corset designed by Jean Paul Gaultier during her Blonde Ambition tour in the 1990s.

Leon completed her ensemble for the outing with a matching handbag, a cross necklace and red nails, as well as winged black eyeliner, an ombre red lip, and long straight black hair.