The "Modern Family" cast recently staged a reunion that included all but one of the show's main stars.

Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson gave fans an inside look at the cast hangout, sharing photos from the festive evening to their Instagram grids with co-stars Ed O'Neill, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

Executive producers Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, who also co-created the ABC sitcom, which ran for 11 seasons between 2009 and 2020, were also in attendance.

Vergara shared a snap of everyone gathered together and cheesing for the camera -- including a framed photo of the one cast member missing from the evening: Ty Burrell.

The actress also shared a video of everyone sending Burrell some love.

"Nearly perfect @modernfamily reunion," Ferguson wrote in his post, also referencing Burrell's absence.

The actor also shared a series of photos with members of the cast posing with their immediate TV family members from the show, starting with himself (Mitchell Pritchett) and Stonestreet (Cameron Tucker) alongside Anderson-Emmons (Lily Tucker-Pritchett).

Eric Stonestreet, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Jesse Tyler Ferguson are shown in a photo posted to Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Instagram on Nov. 16, 2023. Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram

Bowen (Claire Dunphy) also posed with the TV children she shared with Burrell's Phil Dunphy, which included Winter (Alex Dunphy), Hyland (Haley Dunphy) and Gould (Luke Dunphy).

Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould and Julie Bowen are shown in a photo posted to Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Instagram on Nov. 16, 2023. Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram

Vergara (Gloria Delgado-Pritchett) and O'Neill (Jay Pritchett) were also pictured with their TV son Rodriguez (Manny Delgado).

Rico Rodriguez, Sofia Vergara and Ed O'Neill are shown in a photo posted to Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Instagram on Nov. 16, 2023. Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram

All 11 seasons of "Modern Family" are currently streaming on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and "Good Morning America."