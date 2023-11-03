Jesse Tyler Ferguson recently reunited with his TV daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmons for an adorable reason.

The actor, who played Mitchell Pritchett on "Modern Family," shared a photo of himself to Instagram on Thursday alongside Anderson-Emmons, who played Lily on the beloved ABC sitcom, at a performance of her high school play.

"Got to see my talented pretend daughter @aubreyandersonemmons in her high school production of THE BURN," Ferguson wrote in the caption.

Ferguson also noted how long it had been since he first met Anderson-Emmons, saying she was just a few months older at the time than his eldest child is now. Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita share two children: Beckett, 3, and Sullivan, who turns 1 this month.

"Look at her now!!! Congrats, Aubrey!" he added. "You were SO great! Love you! You make a pretend papa proud."

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Jesse Tyler Ferguson appear in a scene from the TV series "Modern Family." Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

On "Modern Family," Lily was the adopted daughter of Mitchell and Cameron (Eric Stonestreet). Anderson-Emmons joined the show in season 3 and remained through the 11th and final season, which ended in 2020.