Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are getting married, a source has confirmed to ABC News.

The couple have been linked since 2021, when they first began working together on her 2021 directorial debut film, "P***y Island."

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine last year, Kravitz, 34, opened up about her relationship with Tatum, 43, saying, "I'm really grateful that this movie has brought [him] into my life."

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum. Getty Images

She also told Deadline that Tatum was her first choice for one of the film's lead characters, Slater King.

"[He was the one] I thought of when I wrote this character," she said. "I just knew from 'Magic Mike' and his live shows, I got the sense he's a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter."

Over the years, the couple have remained extremely private about their relationship and have seldom been photographed together. In 2021, they were photographed leaving the Met Gala.

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz leave the 2021 Met Gala, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images

Prior to her engagement to Tatum, Kravitz was married to actor Karl Glusman. They were married from 2019 to 2021.

Tatum was previously married to his "Step Up" co-star, actress Jenna Dewan. The former couple got married in 2009 and divorced in 2019.

Tatum and Dewan share one child, daughter Everly Tatum.