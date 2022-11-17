It's been more than three years since "Big Little Lies" graced our TV screens and, according to Zoë Kravitz, that won't be changing anytime soon.

The "Batman" actress opened up about the possibility of a "Big Little Lies" season 3 in a recent GQ video.

"We talked about doing a season 3 a lot and, unfortunately, Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year, which is heartbreaking," she said. "And I just can't imagine going on without him. He really was the visionary for that show."

Further driving home her point, Kravitz added, "So unfortunately it's done."

Vallée directed all seven episodes of the first season, which aired in 2017, and stayed on as executive producer for the second season, which aired in 2019. He died in December 2021 at the age of 58.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, FILE (L-R) Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep attend the "Big Little Lies" Season 2 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center, May 29, 2019 in New York City.

Kravitz starred on "Big Little Lies" as Bonnie Carlson alongside co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley. Meryl Streep joined the cast for season 2.