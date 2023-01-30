In an interview with ABC News’ Janai Norman for “Good Morning America,” the two stars dished on what it was like working together in some of the film’s steamy scenes and the chemistry they shared on-camera.

“There was chemistry,” Hayek said. “You can’t fabricate it -- you can’t. The camera decides what couples work and not work.”

Warner Bros. Pictures

“We got really lucky that we just liked each other and like kind of just figure out what to do in this scene, because those scenes, yes, they are incredibly sexy, but also they’re very technical,” Tatum added. “And then once you figure it out, kind of let it go and just like be with each other.”

This is Tatum’s last time playing Mike Lane in the franchise. The actor starred in the first film 10 years ago, alongside Matthew McConaughey, who played a strip club owner named Dallas and a mentor of sorts to Tatum’s titular character.

The series is also inspired by Tatum’s experiences as a male stripper in Tampa, Florida, when he was 18 years old.

When the first film premiered in 2012, Tatum said he and the filmmakers on the project didn’t expect the films to be what they are today.

“We didn’t have any intention for these movies to be what they became,” Tatum said. “I just wanted to tell a little small story of like a little tiny experience of my life. And so I don’t know. I don’t really see it as like an ending, I guess really. But I’m definitely not going to be Magic Mike anymore. I can tell that clearly.”

Warner Bros. Pictures Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum are shown in a screen grab from the trailer for the movie "Magic Mike's Last Dance."

Tatum, who is also known for his roles in “G.I. Joe,” “Step Up,” “21 Jump Street” and many others, also weighed in on whether he would ever let his daughter Everly -- who he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan -- see “Magic Mike.”

“I don’t think it’s about letting them,” he said. “You know, they’re going to do what they’re going to do.”

Tatum added, “Truth is truth – you can't hide whatever it is. My daughter's rad, so it's not that I'm looking forward to it ... definitely not going to be the easiest of conversations. But I think my I think my daughter is cool. Like she's going to be like, ‘Yeah, this is awkward to watch, but like, this is still cool.’”