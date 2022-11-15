Warner Bros. Pictures has dropped the official trailer to "Magic Mike's Last Dance," Channing Tatum's final entry in the franchise.

According to the studio, Tatum's "Magic" Mike Lane "takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida."

It's there that he meets a wealthy socialite played by Salma Hayek Pinault, who asks him if he's passionate about bartending.

"It's not really what I do," Mike replies, before showing her his skills as a dancer. For what he hopes will "be one last hurrah," according to the studio, Mike heads to London with Salma's character and learns of her plans to stage a male review not unlike the Magic Mike Live touring show.

"With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he -- and the roster of hot new dancers he'll have to whip into shape -- be able to pull it off?" the film's synopsis reads.

Tatum first announced the third installment of "Magic Mike" in November 2021. "Well world, looks like Mike Lane's tapping back in," he wrote in an Instagram post at the time, alongside a photo of the script.