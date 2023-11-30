Celebrities flocked to the London premiere of Beyoncé's "Renaissance" film on Thursday evening, showing up in glowing style for the occasion.

The film, titled "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé", debuts in U.S. theaters Dec. 1. It "accentuates the journey of the Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri," according to its official synopsis, and "is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft."

Keeping in line with looks from the film's Los Angeles premiere earlier this month, celebrities, press and many other familiar faces attended the London event wearing plenty of silver and sparkle -- reminiscent of what many fans wore during the Renaissance World Tour.

Taylor Swift -- who gave Beyoncé a shoutout on social media last month, thanking her for attending her "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" film premiere in Los Angeles -- arrived Thursday night in a dazzling silver dress, while actress Blake Lively was seen wearing an embroidered black jacket.

Scroll ahead to see more looks straight from the red carpet.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift attends the London premiere of "RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyonce," Nov. 30, 2023, in London. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

The "I Can See You" singer's sequined dress included a high slit. She paired it with peep-toe pumps and fiery red lipstick.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively attends the London premiere of "RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyonce," Nov. 30, 2023. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Lively struck a pose on the carpet wearing a stylish ensemble from Chanel's pre-fall 2022 collection. She completed the look with sheer gloves and tights.

will.i.am

will.i.am attends the London premiere of "RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyonce," Nov. 30, 2023. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

The musician wore dark shades along with a metallic bomber jacket, joggers and boots.

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams attends the London premiere of "RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyonce," Nov. 30, 2023. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Williams kept her look classy in a long-sleeved sparkling dress with ruched detailing.